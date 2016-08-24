'Give me one example': Mark Cuban goes after Jack Welch for attacking the Clinton Foundation

Brash billionaire Mark Cuban took to Twitter Tuesday to defend Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton from allegations that the Clinton Foundation was involved in a sort of “pay to play” while she was serving as secretary of state.

His main target was former General Electric CEO Jack Welch, who tweeted that he hated to see his “old acquaintance” Austan Goolsbee, who served on the Council of Economic Advisers earlier in President Barack Obama’s administration, have to “defend illegal ‘pay to play’ in a Fox News interview.

“You have money,” Cuban tweeted in response to Welch. “Access. Give one example where you were able to buy ‘pay for play’ from Clintons?”

“You know what it’s like to be falsely accused,” he continued, likely referencing the scrutiny Welch has faced after delivering precise earnings growth during his time as CEO at GE. In 2012, for example, Harper’s labelled him as one of the leading book-cookers of his era.

“Shouldn’t you back up accusations with facts?” Cuban continued.

Earlier Tuesday morning Cuban attempted to defend the latest in allegations against Clinton and the foundation by posting that “if you donate millions to the Mavs Foundation, I will meet with you” and “you can meet with any politician by donating millions to their charity. The charity will shame any reluctant politician.”

The latest allegations came after Judicial Watch, a conservative watchdog organisation, published emails that it claim proved Clinton gave donors special access to the State Department while she was running it.

Clinton had denied such allegations in July, and her campaign chairman dismissed the allegations in a statement on Monday.

“The Foundation has already laid out the unprecedented steps the charity will take if Hillary Clinton becomes president,” campaign chair John Podesta wrote.

Welch, who came out in support of Trump earlier this year, drew controversy in 2012 when he tweeted that “these Chicago guys” cooked the September jobs report to give Obama an edge in the fall election against Republican nominee Mitt Romney.

Cuban endorsed Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton at a rally in Pittsburgh, his hometown, last month. He called Trump a “jagoff” — a popular, demeaning slang term frequently used in western Pennsylvania — during the event. The owner of the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks and star of ABC’s “Shark Tank” has ripped Trump repeatedly on social media in recent months.

Earlier in the cycle, Cuban expressed interest in serving as either Trump’s or Clinton’s running mate before souring on the real-estate magnate’s candidacy.

