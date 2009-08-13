Mark Cuban Is A Big, Fat Idiot: News Will Stay Free

I actually like Mark Cuban. In my experience almost nobody else does—they find him to be bumptious and arrogant and to have gotten rich by an unfair fluke (he had a company called Broadcast.com, which he sold at the top of the dot.com craze to Yahoo, and which fizzled shortly thereafter). But I find Mark—who has gone on to buy the Dallas Mavericks—to be a man who is living the life and clearly enjoying himself.

He is also a man of snappy, attention-deficit sort of opinions (some of which, for all I know, may be wise). His opinion the other day, to which, I assume, he gave his usual amount of consideration, involved Newser.

His position in the great debate about paid news versus free news is that one of the major enemies of news-gathering organisations is Newser and other aggregators. He flatly rejects the idea that aggregators often espouse: We’re doing a service to news organisations because a portion of our our readers click through to the original story. He does a bit of quick maths to show that news organisations that have created the content make, in essence, nothing from aggregators. His solution is that official news sites should block aggregators—and that this will ultimately undermine our credibility. “When someone is sent from the site, let them fall on a page that lets them know that you don’t consider Newser.com a valid news or reference site,” he advises news organisations to remonstrate. “Newser.com has chosen to front end our content and we don’t appreciate it. As a result, we are blocking access,” he wants these mainstream news organisations to say.



Keep reading at Newser >

See Also:

Mark Cuban On How To Cash Out At The Top

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.