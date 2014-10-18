MARK CUBAN: I'm Buying Netflix Stock

Julia La Roche

Billionaire investor Mark Cuban says he’s buying Netflix stock. He also thinks that someone will try to buy them.

Shares of Netflix crashed after the company reported disappointing third quarter financial results on Wednesday and lowered its fourth-quarter earnings-per-share guidance. On the same day, HBO announced plans to launch a standalone streaming video service sometime next year.

NetflixYahoo! Finance

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.