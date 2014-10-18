MARK CUBAN: I'm Buying Netflix Stock

Billionaire investor Mark Cuban says he’s buying Netflix stock. He also thinks that someone will try to buy them.

I’m buying NFLX stock. At half of YHOO, 10B<Twitter and small pct of major media companies, Someone will try to buy them. #GetLongGetLoud

— Mark Cuban (@mcuban) October 17, 2014

Shares of Netflix crashed after the company reported disappointing third quarter financial results on Wednesday and lowered its fourth-quarter earnings-per-share guidance. On the same day, HBO announced plans to launch a standalone streaming video service sometime next year.

