Mark Cuban: I Like GQ, Not Valleywag

Mark Cuban, who is a billionaire, an entertainment mogul and a blogger, takes issue with fellow blogger/non-billionaire Will Leitch today. Because it’s a spat between two bloggers, it’s a bit convoluted, but we’ll try to be brief:

A while back Will, who runs Deadspin for Gawker Media, interviewed Mark for a freelance piece for GQ magazine. Yesterday Will, who has a new book to promote, wrote a piece for fellow Gawker Media blog Valleywag, in which he mentioned the interview, and quoted from his GQ piece. Today Mark complains that Will has done something untoward.

We’re not quite sure what the problem is. Neither is Will, who sent Mark an email asking him what the problem is. Mark hasn’t responded, or published the letter, so we’ll do so here:

Sir, I’m confused by your post. First off, the post for Valleywag is obviously a guest post; it’s the first time I’ve ever written for that site, and any animosity between you and Valleywag is news to me. But more to the point: All I did was quote the GQ article. It’s not like I used something in the Valleywag piece that wasn’t in the GQ story. In fact, the GQ cut is just an anecdote to lead into an opinion piece (one that’s complimentary of you, I might add, but that’s beside the point). That post could have been written by anyone who read the GQ piece and shared that opinion; there’s not a single bit of information in the Valleywag post that did not appear first in the GQ article. I’m frankly a bit baffled; I really can’t put it any better than Adam Elman put in the comments. I guess I’m just sorry I didn’t know you and Valleywag had a beef; that information would have saved us all some trouble. Feel free to post this, if you feel so inclined. Best,

Will

We thought one of the first rules of journalism was “sell each piece you write as many times as you can.” So we’re still confused. Are we missing something? (Disclosure: We once bought Mark an Amstel Light. And we plan on going to a book party for Will on Thursday.)

