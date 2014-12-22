Mark Cuban: 'Hackers Are Going To Want More Trophy Hacks' Like Sony

The Sony hack revealed Mark Cuban’s personal email address, as well as several confidential emails between himself and executives detailing his displeasure with a salary offered to him for ABC’s hit show Shark Tank.

On Sunday, the billionaire told CNN’s Reliable Sources that prior to the hack, he had already stopped using email to conduct confidential business interactions and had instead moved to his app Cyber Dust, which he has described as “What’s App meets SnapChat.“

Cuban was unequivocal about how the hack would affect Hollywood, which has been shocked by the hack, and if it would happen again.

Here’s what he had to say:

STELTER: Do you think that will profoundly change in Hollywood as a result of this hack? CUBAN: Not until the next one. And there will be a next one. STELTER: It takes one more to change… CUBAN: Yes, because everybody will think, look, that’s not going to happen to me. It happens. Right. It can’t – that’s just the way people think. And now that the hack has gotten so much notoriety and it’s had such an impact, you know, that’s a chip for any hacker. That’s a trophy hack, and people – hackers are going to want more trophy hacks just to put the trophy on their mantle.

The Sony hack is the second major attack in which hackers targeted American corporate infrastructure on a large scale with the primary goal of destroying it (as opposed to stealing from it or spying on it).

Dozens of terabytes of information were taken, revealing information including scripts, unreleased movies, actor compensation, and off-the-cuff conversations among high-level Sony executives.

The attack was “far more destructive than any seen before on American soil,” intelligence officials have concluded, according to The New York Times.

“They caused a lot of damage, and we will respond,” President Obama told reporters in an end-of-year news conference.

“Whoever you send it to now controls that message.”

Cuban went on to make statements about the vulnerability involved in all major social media platforms:

STELTER: It seems like this hack might have been a good thing for you, because you’re using it as a chance to promote your app Cyber Dust. CUBAN: Right. STELTER: You say you’re in touch with Sony via this app now. CUBAN: Right. STELTER: So, you’re really negotiating them via an app. CUBAN: Sony – well, actually, Mark Burnett’s people do most of the negotiations, right? And so but we also have to incorporate Sony into it. What went from C.C.ing and Steve and Holly Jacobs and all the whole Sony crew has turned into, OK, I’m only doing it on Cyber Dust. But I started this before the hack, before there was any awareness of the hack. It wasn’t something in response to the hack. It something that I had already pushed them to do in the first place, knowing that, look, when you hit send on a tweet, a Facebook post, a text, or an email, the minute you hit send, you lose ownership of it. Whoever you send it to now controls that message. They can do whatever they want. They can put it anywhere they want in any context and you have no idea. But you don’t lose responsibility for that.

Here’s the rest of the interview:

