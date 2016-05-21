MARK CUBAN: I'd 'absolutely' consider being Hillary Clinton's vice president

Mark Cuban told NBC’s Chuck Todd in a “Meet the Press” interview set to air Sunday that he would “absolutely” consider being Hillary Clinton’s running mate.

In a clip from the interview released Friday, Todd mentioned that Cuban has previously joked about being willing to serve on Clinton’s ticket as long as he could “throw bombs” at Trump. So Todd asked if he’d consider should the Democratic frontrunner make the proposition.

“Absolutely,” he said. “But the key would be that she’d have to go more to center.”

“I like the fact that [Secretary] Clinton has thought-out proposals,” he continued. “That’s a good thing because at least we get to see exactly where she stands.”

Cuban said he thinks Bernie Sanders, the Vermont senator battling with Clinton for the Democratic nomination, has “dragged her a little bit too far to the left” on economic issues.

“If she’s willing to listen, if she’s willing to, you know, hear other sides of things, then I’m wide open to discussing it,” he said.

On Saturday, The Washington Post reported that Republican operatives who remain opposed to presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump gauged Cuban’s interest in running as a third-party or independent candidate. He later said that it was an “impossible” proposition.

“Look, it was just an email through one of my associates and it was … a quick response of no,” Cuban told CNN’s Erin Burnett earlier this week. “It’s impossible for it to work.”

“There’s not enough time to get on the ballot,” he continued. “The hurdles are just too great. It was a ridiculous effort, so I passed.”

Cuban, the brash billionaire business mogul and owner of the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks, also told Burnett that he was not completely sure whom he’d be voting for in the fall.

But he said he would lean toward Clinton “because the devil you know is better than the devil you don’t know.”

“I know what Hillary’s positions are,” he said. “I can go to Hillary’s website and there’s spreadsheets, there’s depth, there’s analysis, there’s details. Is going to Donald’s website — which I have — he lists issues. He lists top-line things that he’d like to do, but he doesn’t say how he’s going to get there.”

Watch the ‘Meet the Press’ Clip below:

