MARK CUBAN: Coverage of Hillary's health isn't 'crazy, it's lazy'

Billionaire businessman Mark Cuban, a fierce supporter of Hillary Clinton, said the Democratic nominee’s recent health episode is being overblown.

“It’s not crazy, it’s lazy,” he told Business Insider in a Monday interview regarding coverage of Clinton’s pneumonia. “There’s a big difference, right?”

Attention has been drawn to Clinton’s health after she was captured on video struggling to walk while leaving a 9/11 memorial event early. Her campaign staff first said she “overheated,” later announcing that she was diagnosed with a pneumonia on Friday.

“You know, it’s one thing to speculate on Hillary’s health and that’s fair game for obvious reasons, but the reality is in one week, we’ll know,” Cuban said. “I mean if she’s out of commission for two weeks, three weeks, then we’ve got an issue. If she’s back at in seven to 10 days, than all we’ve done is waste all this energy talking about something that’s going to resolve itself in seven to 10 days anyways.”

He added that he’s frustrated with the media’s focus on such issues, pointing the finger at both online and more traditional outlets.

Clinton said on Monday that she thought the illness was not “that big a deal” and said she’s feeling “so much better.” She added that she’d be back on the campaign trail within a couple of days.

Republican nominee Donald Trump and his running mate Mike Pence have both wished Clinton a quick recovery and said they look forward to her getting back to campaigning.

Cuban endorsed Clinton at a rally in Pittsburgh, his hometown, in July. The owner of the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks and star of ABC’s “Shark Tank” has ripped Trump repeatedly on social media in recent months.

