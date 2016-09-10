Mark Cuban explains what Hillary Clinton has to do to beat Donald Trump in the debates

Billionaire business mogul Mark Cuban said Friday that Hillary Clinton could knock Donald Trump off his game at the debates simply by occasionally smirking and rolling her eyes at his answers.

The owner of the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks and star of ABC’s “Shark Tank” said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that would drive Trump “crazy.”

“He’s just going to throw jabs and try keep her on the defensive, and she’s just got to smile every time he says something stupid,” Cuban said. “She’s got to smile and that will drive him crazy. He goes nuts when somebody thinks he isn’t smart.”

He further explained that’s why, he believes, Trump always mentions that he graduated from the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania, an Ivy League school.

“There’s a reason why he needs his ego stroked,” Cuban said. “He just doesn’t have confidence in his own intellectual ability apparently.”

He added that Trump “will go nuts” if Clinton gives him “a subtle smile” and “a little shake” of her head after he answers a question in the upcoming presidential debates, which begin in just more than two weeks.

Cuban was later asked whether he was asked to play Trump in Clinton’s debate prep, a question he previously answered in an email to Business Insider by saying he hadn’t been asked. During his Friday appearance, he still asserted that he had not been asked to play the role, although he would “love to do it.”

Brian Fallon, press secretary for the Clinton campaign, previously told Business Insider that the campaign is not “confirming or denying any of the various reports of who may play Trump at debate prep.”

“But what I would tell her to do is smirk a lot through his answers,” Cuban said. “You know I know they tell them not to react at all. But in Donald’s case, he’s going to notice if she’s shaking her head. He’s like a school boy.”

“And if she’s smiling at his answers, rolling her eyes, not a lot because you can’t be over the top, that will get to him,” he continued. “Because if you question his intellectual ability that will drive him nuts … He doesn’t have the temperament to deal with someone questioning his intellectual capacity.”

Cuban endorsed Clinton at a rally in Pittsburgh, his hometown, in July. During that rally, he referred to Trump as a “jagoff” — a demeaning slang term frequently used in western Pennsylvania — during the event. The billionaire has ripped Trump repeatedly on social media in recent months.

Watch Cuban’s “Morning Joe” interview below:





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.