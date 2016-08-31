MARK CUBAN: I 'haven't been asked' to play Trump in Clinton's debate prep

Mark Cuban denied reports Tuesday that he was asked to play the role of Donald Trump in Hillary Clinton’s debate preparation.

The billionaire told Business Insider in an email that “[I] haven’t been asked.”

Earlier Tuesday, Fox Business correspondent Charles Gasparino tweeted, citing sources, that Cuban was asked to play Trump in the Democratic nominee’s debate preparation and that the Clinton campaign was waiting for a response.

He later posted that sources confirmed to him that Cuban told the Clinton camp that he’s willing to play Trump.

The Clinton campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Cuban endorsed Clinton at a rally in Pittsburgh, his hometown, last month. In that rally, he referred to Trump as a “jagoff” — a demeaning slang term frequently used in western Pennsylvania — during the event. Cuban, the owner of the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks and star of ABC’s “Shark Tank,” has ripped Trump repeatedly on social media in recent months.

Earlier in the cycle, Cuban expressed interest in serving as either Trump’s or Clinton’s running mate before souring on the real-estate magnate’s candidacy. In a Monday tweet, he wrote that he knew there “was no chance” that being picked as a running mate “was happening.”

