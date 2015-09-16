MARK CUBAN: Hillary can't win

CNBC/screengrab Mark Cuban on CNBC.

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban doesn’t think former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton can win the presidential race.

“I think Hillary has kind of blown of it. I think there’s no chance for her to win an election. I think she’s just lost her shot,” Cuban explained Monday during a CNBC interview.

The billionaire investor and “Shark Tank” star was responding to a question about his recent claim that he could beat both Clinton, the Democratic front-runner, and Republican front-runner Donald Trump.

Cuban, who insisted again that he has no interest in running, doubled down on his potential to defeat Trump and said it was based on Republican Party orthodoxy on social issues.

“When I said I would crush Trump, it’s less on Donald and more on the Republican Party. The Republican Party really requires all their candidates to conform on all the social issues,” he said. “Whether it would be me, whether it would be a Mike Bloomberg, whoever else it would be, potentially even Joe Biden — they’re going to crush the Republicans.”

Cuban, writing on his Cyber Dust social media app, has previously said he would be a Republican if not for the party’s problem with conformity.

Despite his disdain for the Republican Party and his past feud with Trump, the two billionaires have become public friends on the 2016 campaign trail. On Monday, Trump held a massive rally at the Mavericks’ arena in Dallas, where he showered praised on Cuban.

Cuban returned the praise during his CNBC interview.

“I do give Donald a lot of credit for changing the game. Up until now, you had to be a perfect candidate. It’s like you couldn’t have had a drink while you were growing up,” Cuban said. “I think Donald changed that. He made it OK to be an imperfect candidate and I think it’s a good thing.”

Cuban also declined to say which candidate he would ultimately back in the race, saying it’s too early to pick.

“There’s no reason even to go into hypotheticals. We’re a year away. I mean, right now, everybody’s playing checkers,” he said. “We’ve got over a year to go. We haven’t gotten into the final stretch. I still think there’s candidates to come, hopefully on the Democratic side.”

Cuban told Business Insider on Monday that his political commentary is mostly just having fun while the Mavericks are in their offseason.

Watch Cuban’s CNBC interview below:

