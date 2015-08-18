Mark Cuban says his childhood was 'as middle class as you can get'

Billionaire Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban sat down with Dale Hansen on Dallas News channel WFAA to discuss everything from criticising referees to raising kids in an interview that aired Sunday.

While speaking to Hansen, Cuban describes his childhood as “pretty normal, I guess.”

“My dad did upholstery on cars, my mum was a housewife who had various odd jobs,” he tells Hansen.

He recalls moving with his parents and two younger brothers from a house “that today would probably sell for $US125,000” to another that he estimates would go for about $US200,000 at current rates. “It was as middle class as you can get,” he says. “I mean I played wiffleball and basketball down in the little park. We played football down in the little park.”

Cuban reminisces about starting his first business — flipping baseball cards — at age ten. His parents, he says, would also incentivise him to read by rewarding him with cash. “I would get up early before school and literally read because my mum would give me an extra $US2 if I read 100 pages, that type of stuff,” he explains.

