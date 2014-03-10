The Time Mark Cuban Got Magic Johnson Kicked Off A Plane

Reuters/Mike Segar Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban cheers before his team plays the Miami Heat in Game 6 of the NBA Finals basketball series in Miami, June 12, 2011.

Billionaire entrepreneur and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban spoke at South by Southwest in Austin, Texas yesterday.

He was asked about some of the perks of being wealthy and told a story about his jet-setting life.

As part of a business deal, Mark Cuban was given an airline pass that allowed himself and one other individual to fly first class anywhere in the world with an unlimited number of miles. Cuban has since given the pass to his father, but when he initially had it he used it to impress friends and women. One time he used it, he messed with basketball star Magic Johnson.

Here’s Cuban’s recount of the tale:

“I used to go to clubs in LA and wherever and say, “Let’s go somewhere! Let’s go to Vegas,”and drag somebody [with me]. It was a first-class ticket for me and somebody else and if there weren’t seats available they’d have to kick somebody off [the flight].

“One day Magic Johnson comes bitching and moaning off the plane. He was the victim I guess. It made me look really good with that girl.”

