Mark Cuban Made A Gay Joke That ESPN Removed From Bill Simmons' Podcast

Mark Cuban made a gay joke that ultimately got cut from Bill Simmons’ podcast last week, Deadspin reports.The podcast was recorded in front of a live audience at a sports analytics conference in Boston. At one point, the two talked about the Kiss Cam. Here’s the exchange (via Deadspin):



Simmons: “Man, I really like the Kiss Cam.”

Cuban: “I know you do.”

Simmons: “The Kiss Cam plays great with my daughter.”

Cuban: “No, it’s cool. You and your boyfriend do it every day.”

Cuban claims the joke was actually, “That’s because you and your boyfriend are always on it.” But we digress.

In the published podcast, the gay joke was removed.

This afternoon, Cuban wrote a blog post called “Am I A Homophobe?” where he apologized and explained the joke.

He blamed the joke on his “sophomoric” sense of humour, and said he’d learn from the incident while trying to suppress his admitted prejudices.

From Cuban:

I guess what I am doing is admitting that at some level I am prejudiced and that I recognise that I am.

There are a lot of things in my life that I need to improve at. This is one of them. Sometimes I make stupid throw away comments that I quickly realise are wrong. It doesn’t happen often, but it happens. It was a mistake and I realised it. I learned from it.

You can read the whole thing here. >>

