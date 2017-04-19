MARK CUBAN: Gary Cohn is leading a 'Democratic invasion' of Trump's White House

Billionaire business mogul Mark Cuban said Tuesday that Gary Cohn, head of President Donald Trump’s National Economic Council, is leading a “Democratic invasion of the White House.”

Cuban, the owner of the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks and star of ABC’s “Shark Tank,” told the Fox Business Network that was why Trump is becoming more centrist, according to Fox Business reporter Charlie Gasparino.

“50% of non-military leadership are Democrats,” Cuban said, pointing to Cohn, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, senior adviser Jared Kushner, and assistant to the president Ivanka Trump.

Cuban, who’s flirted with the idea of a future presidential run himself, has been among Trump’s most vocal critics.

Recent reporting on internal affairs of the White House has the more centrist wing consisting of Cohn and Kushner clashing with the more nationalist, conservative populist wing headed by chief strategist Steve Bannon.

NOW WATCH: Here are the most controversial things Sean Spicer has said as press secretary



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.