Mark Cuban Is Funding A Scientific Study To End Flopping In The NBA

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban is funding a scientific study into flopping in basketball.



The study will be conducted by biomechanics experts at Southern Methodist University, and it will look into exactly what makes a flop, a flop.

From the university website:

“The researchers will look at how much force is required to cause a legitimate loss of balance. They’ll also examine to what extent players can influence the critical level of force via balance and body control. They will also explore techniques by which the forces involved in collisions might be estimated from video or other motion capture techniques.”

Flopping has become an unseemly part of the NBA game.

The league started fining and publicly shaming floppers this season, but it hasn’t stopped some high-profile flopping incidents in the playoffs.

Right now, determining whether some is or isn’t a flop is largely subjective. It sounds like Cuban and SMU are trying to define the bounds of flopping with science.

Cool!

Hopefully that means there is less of this in the future:

