Mark Cuban offers cryptic response when asked if he's considering future presidential bid

Billionaire businessman Mark Cuban hinted on Monday that he may choose to seek the presidency in the future.

“We will see,” Cuban told Business Insider in an email.

Cuban was responding to a question that stemmed from his Sunday back-and-forth with President Donald Trump, who tweeted that he did not believe Cuban was “smart enough” to run for the nation’s highest office.

Cuban fired back three tweets to Trump, initially writing just “Lol.” In that string of tweets, the owner of the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks and star of ABC’s “Shark Tank” posted a pair of emails he sent to Trump.

One of the emails made public by Cuban contained an interesting line regarding his potential future candidacy, which has been speculated on for years. In it, Cuban suggested he “may go after that job someday and it could be against [Trump].”

Cuban said early in the 2016 presidential campaign that he was considering a future White House bid, but he later shot the idea down several times. At the first presidential debate in late September, Cuban said there was “no possible way” he’d run.

“There’s just no way,” said Cuban, who became a prominent backer and surrogate for Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton. “And put up with that shinola show? Are you kidding me? There’s just no way that I would put my family through that. Just no chance.”

Another interesting tidbit from the Sunday exchange was that Trump’s tweet followed a New York Post story from earlier in the day about how his team is planning for his 2020 reelection effort. Sources told the Post that the idea of Cuban seeking the presidency and challenging Trump is the White House’s “biggest fear” because he would have similar outsider appeal to Republicans and independents.

“He’s not a typical candidate,” one insider told the Post. “He appeals to a lot of people the same way Trump did.

“If you believe in the Trump revolution, you can believe a candidate like Mark Cuban could win an election,” the source added. “And Mark is the kind of guy who would drop half a billion dollars of his own money on the race.”

Cuban, who laid off Trump after his electoral victory, has returned in recent weeks to hammering the president on social media and in TV interviews. Cuban took aim at Trump for his implementation of the travel ban, taking a more openly critical position than other prominent executives.

“I’ve been crushing POTUS,” Cuban wrote in late January in a tweet that has since been deleted. “He has earned it.”

