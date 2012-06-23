Mark Cuban DESTROYED ESPN Talking Head Skip Bayless

Mark Cuban went on First Take this morning to debate ESPN’s biggest contrarian troll Skip Bayless.



And it was an absolute bloodbath.

Some quotes:

“You don’t ever use facts, you don’t ever use substance.”

“First of all, you have the presumption that people care what you say. They don’t.”

He also just obliterates the notion that Miami “played harder” than OKC, and makes Skip go dead quiet when he explains how the Mavericks stopped LeBron James last year.

Here’s the video:

UPDATE: Cuban then got the knives out for Stephen A. Smith, and said his 2-year-old could break down game tape just as good as people on ESPN. Watch here >

