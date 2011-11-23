Mark Cuban Describes The Hardest Thing For Him To Do In Business

Photo: Danny Nunes/Twitter

The tag line of this book is “If I can do it, you can do it,” but it’s hard to imagine everyone having a life like Dallas Mavericks owner, Mark Cuban.But, as his new eBook (published by Diversion Books) will try to explain, there are ways you can try. The 30,000 word work is available for $2.95 from on-line digital book sellers.



In it, you might learn the secret to Cuban’s internet business success and how to bolster your strengths and find people to help you with your weaknesses.

Forbes caught up with Cuban to talk about it, and there are two interesting things we learned about him from the piece:

Unlike The Donald, he hates firing people more than anything in business: “Firing someone is always the worst. I hate it. recognising and admitting you were wrong can be very tough when you are as competitive as I am.” He also finds it difficult to get over the emotions he feels for his team: “In most businesses the only line that matters is the bottom line. In professional sports you have to win. In professional sports there is a far stronger emotional attachment to the team. All of which require a very difficult balance.”

Like a true business man, Cuban revealed nothing about the advice that he gives in the book. For that, you’ll have to download it yourself. The cover image is below.

