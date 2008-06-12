Mark Cuban Driving Hard to Buy Chicago Cubs

Billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban, one of the Major League Baseball-approved bidders for the Chicago Cubs, expects to receive confidential financial data on the team any day now and said Friday on a Chicago radio show that it is his “job” to convince everyone he is the best choice to own the franchise.

Cuban also told WMVP-AM 1000 hosts Marc Silverman and Tom Waddle he “definitely would want Wrigley Field to be part of the deal,” despite the fact Tribune Co., which is parent of the Chicago Cubs, has considered selling it separately, either to the Illinois Sports Facilities Authority or a private buyer.

“The books hopefully will come out today, Monday or Tuesday,” Cuban said. “Then I’ll get to work. All the accountants will start doing their things. Hopefully, I’ll be in the mix. I think I have a shot.”

Photo by kk+ from Flickr

