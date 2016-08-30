MARK CUBAN: Donald Trump's 'ignorance' could start 'World War' III

Mark Cuban took to Twitter Monday to declare that Donald Trump’s “ignorance” could lead the US into World War III.

“There is nothing more important than this election right now,” Cuban posted. “Trump’s ignorance of the world could get us into a world war.”

Cuban also went after Trump’s penchant for saying he can “fix” the country’s problems, contending that the Manhattan billionaire “parrots the last person he talks to and lies daily.”

“Anyone else hear the Bob the Builder theme song every Trump says ‘He Can Fix It?'” Cuban wrote, attaching a YouTube video of the cartoon’s opening theme. “Lol. Trump the Builder…”

Cuban endorsed Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton at a rally in Pittsburgh, his hometown, last month. He called Trump a “jagoff” — a popular, demeaning slang term frequently used in western Pennsylvania — during the event. The owner of the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks and star of ABC’s “Shark Tank” has ripped Trump repeatedly on social media in recent months.

Earlier in the cycle, Cuban expressed interest in serving as either Trump’s or Clinton’s running mate before souring on the real-estate magnate’s candidacy. In a Monday tweet, he wrote that he knew there “was no chance [being picked as a running mate] was happening.”

NOW WATCH: This animated map shows the most probable path to a Trump victory



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.