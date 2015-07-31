MARK CUBAN: I would consider being Donald Trump's VP if he asked me

REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque Mark Cuban at the White House.

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban generated national headlines this week when he showered praise on Donald Trump’s presidential campaign.

His comments caused some people on social media to cheer the idea of Cuban joining Trump’s presidential ticket, should the real-estate magnate win the Republican nomination.

So on Thursday, Business Insider reached out to Cuban — via his Cyber Dust app — to ask if he would consider running for vice president if asked by Trump, a fellow billionaire.

“Would I consider?” Cuban responded. “Yes.”

However, the “Shark Tank” star and outspoken investor said he would probably not end up accepting the hypothetical offer.

“Would I do it. Probably not,” he continued. “I’m not cut out for politics. At least [the] way they are now. Maybe in the future if Trump truly impacts how the game is played.”

In his Cyber Dust post earlier in the week, Cuban wrote that Trump’s unorthodox presidential bid “changed the game” due to his blunt approach to the campaign trail. Trump is leading most of the polls of the GOP primary.

“Up until Trump announced his candidacy the conventional wisdom was that you had to be a professional politician in order to run,” Cuban wrote. “You had to have a background that was politically scrubbed. In other words, smart people who didn’t live perfect lives could never run. Smart people who didn’t want their families put under the media spotlight wouldn’t run. The Donald is changing all of that. He has changed the game and for that he deserves a lot of credit.”

He also dismissed the various controversies dogging Trump’s campaign as a non-issue. Among other things, Trump generated waves of negative criticism after he criticised the Mexican government for sending “rapists” to the US and briefly questioned Sen. John McCain’s (R-Arizona) war record.

“I don’t care what his actual positions are,” Cuban wrote. “I don’t care if he says the wrong thing. He says what’s on his mind. He gives honest answers rather than prepared answers. This is more important than anything any candidate has done in years.”

