Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban and Donald Trump Got Into An Intense Twitter Feud Yesterday

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban and Donald Trump got locked into a vicious Twitter battle yesterday afternoon after Cuban said he would offer Trump $1 million for Hurricane Sandy if he shaved his head.



The feud started back on Nov. 2 when Cuban called Trump’s $5 million offer for Obama to open his books “the dumbest thing ever” in an interview with a Dallas FOX affiliate. In the same interview, Cuban facetiously offered Trump $1 million to shave his head.

But the two billionaires came to blows yesterday when Cuban’s offer seemed a bit more serious. And Trump retaliated by saying how unsuccessful he believed Cuban to be.

Here’s how the Twitter battle unfolded in chronological order:

. @realdonaldtrump Ok DJT, Im already in 1mm for #Sandy victims, if it all is dedicated to #Sandy rebuild , here is what i will do… — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) November 5, 2012

. @realdonaldtrump This is about charity. Im ready to make you a better offer.But to hear it you have to commit $ 1mm to #Sandy relief first — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) November 5, 2012

[email protected]mcuban Baseball commissioner and owners were smart when they didn’t want you to buy a team— but I don’t think you have the money anyway. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2012

[email protected]mcuban, Shark Tank was shoved to Friday evening– Friday is considered “dead television.” Besides, you are not the star (& never will be). — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2012

After 13 seasons, @apprenticenbc easily beat Shark Tank in ratings last year– better demos as well. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2012

Come [email protected]realdonaldtrump ,you need to do better with the insults.This reminds me of when I used to pick on you when we were kids in Kenya — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) November 5, 2012

