Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban and Donald Trump Got Into An Intense Twitter Feud Yesterday

Andrew Tredinnick
Donald Trump Mark Cuban

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban and Donald Trump got locked into a vicious Twitter battle yesterday afternoon after Cuban said he would offer Trump $1 million for Hurricane Sandy if he shaved his head.

The feud started back on Nov. 2 when Cuban called Trump’s $5 million offer for Obama to open his books “the dumbest thing ever” in an interview with a Dallas FOX affiliate. In the same interview, Cuban facetiously offered Trump $1 million to shave his head.

But the two billionaires came to blows yesterday when Cuban’s offer seemed a bit more serious. And Trump retaliated by saying how unsuccessful he believed Cuban to be.

Here’s how the Twitter battle unfolded in chronological order:

