Mark Cuban explains his rise as one of Donald Trump's most antagonistic critics on Twitter

In the course of only a couple months, billionaire businessman Mark Cuban has become one of Hillary Clinton’s most stalwart defenders — while becoming arguably Donald Trump’s most fiercely antagonistic critics — on Twitter.

“It’s always fun because it takes two seconds to pop out 140 characters and get people riled up,” Cuban said in a recent interview with Business Insider.

“Sometimes, in some situations, it’s a decent response. Or it raises decent questions.”

Cuban regularly fires off scathing tweets at the Republican nominee. So frequently, in fact, that during a Friday interview with Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo, Trump said Cuban “sends me so many different tweets” and promised to send her “all of the Mark Cuban tweets and conversations.”

Cuban, the owner of the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks and star of ABC’s “Shark Tank,” responded to Trump’s comments by (per usual) launching into a tweetstorm directed at him.

Cuban offered Trump $10 million to let him interview the GOP nominee for four hours about his policies. He playfully trolled Trump by saying that “if you need it,” he’d let Trump keep the $10 million as opposed to donating the money to charity.

“Groundrules are that you can’t mention the Clintons or discuss anything other than the details and facts of [your] plans and no one else is in the room to help,” he continued. “Just me, you and a broadcast crew. Deal?”

On the other hand, Cuban frequently stands up for Clinton, the Democratic nominee. His most frequent defences have come regarding critiques over her use of a private email server while she served as secretary of state and for allegations of “pay to play” stemming from the Clinton Foundation.

Cuban has engaged in back-and-forths with prominent business-backers of Trump, such as billionaire investor Carl Icahn and former General Electric CEO Jack Welch. He’s also locked himself into a nearly day-long battle with top Trump lawyer Michael Cohen.

It’s rare to find a day since late July, when Cuban endorsed the former secretary of state at a rally in his hometown of Pittsburgh, during which Cuban isn’t either sticking up for Clinton or antagonizing Trump on the social-media platform.

During the interview with Business Insider, Cuban said the ease of getting his message out on Twitter is one of the reasons he’s been increasingly political on the platform.

He called his approach to his political tweets “common-sense,” pointing to his frequent defence of Clinton’s use of a private email server and her handling of classified information.

“That’s one of my pet peeves because everybody likes to talk about the emails,” he said. “The emails. OK, OK. Well, the real issue is, how did she deal with classified documents?”

“How do you think she dealt with classified documents?” he continued, noting her statement that she used hard copies of the information. “Of course she did! But no one knows because no one trusts her and they don’t ask the obvious question.”

Becoming one of the more active — and followed — political tweeters of the election cycle, Cuban said he attracts a large amount of colourful disagreement.

“But they crack me up,” he said. “It comes with the turf. They’re a pretty entertaining. I mean, you get the anti-Semitism hate, death threats, all of that kind of stuff.”

“But beyond the noise, there’s relatively little signal,” he continued. “Every now and then something that sparks something that makes me think, and that’s a good thing.”

