MARK CUBAN: Donald Trump is going to run a 'Seinfeld campaign'

Billionaire business mogul Mark Cuban told Fox News on Wednesday that Donald Trump is going to have to run “the Seinfeld campaign.”

“It’s going to be the campaign about nothing,” he told host Neil Cavuto, a play on how the sitcom is often described.

Cuban said he did not know whether he’d be voting for Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee, or Democratic frontrunner Hillary Clinton. But he said Trump’s near-certain nomination is proof of how “tribal” the nation has become.

“I don’t even think we’re partisan anymore,” he said. “I think we’re tribal, and Donald’s got that ‘what about me’ tribe behind him.”

He thinks Trump has a shot at winning the election, because he recognised a formula early in the campaign that has already proven successful.

“Donald recognised early on that it’s not about issues at all, a lot of people could care less,” he said. “All they care about is, what are you going to do for me? And Donald addressed immigration, he addressed trade, he addressed all these things. No substance whatsoever. But he said to people who were concerned about themselves: ‘I can fix it.'”

Cuban said last summer that he’d consider being Trump’s vice president should the mogul ask him. But he told Cavuto that the best choice Trump could make would be an experienced politician, such as former House Speaker John Boehner.

“It’s going to be a Seinfeld campaign,” he repeated. “The more Donald talks about issues, the more it plays into Hillary and the more the eyes of his ‘what about me’ tribe glazes over. They don’t pay attention to it. He picked up on that early on, and that was brilliant of him.”

Watch Cuban’s full interview below:

