Mark Cuban rips Donald Trump in brutal tweetstorm during RNC speech

Maxwell Tani

Mark Cuban went on a brutal tweetstorm Thursday night slamming Donald Trump during the latter’s official acceptance speech at the Republican National Convention.

In a series of tweets on Thursday evening, the billionaire owner of the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks mocked the Republican nominee’s presentation and rhetorical style, and reassured people that Americans were “nothing like” Trump.

“@realDonaldTrump should have worked harder to make his TelePrompTer reading skills great again,” Cuban wrote in one tweet.

Cuban went as far as retweeting Sen. Bernie Sanders’ criticism of Trump’s rhetoric, which the Vermont senator characterised as bigoted.

Read some of Cuban’s tweets below:

Though Cuban does not identify with either party, the businessman has frequently criticised Trump for mismanaging his campaign and promoting isolationist rhetoric.

Trump himself has been irked by Cuban’s comments.

The Mavericks owner told Fortune earlier this year that Trump reached out to him directly after asking why Cuban had “gone far more negative.” 

