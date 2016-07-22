Mark Cuban rips Donald Trump in brutal tweetstorm during RNC speech

Mark Cuban went on a brutal tweetstorm Thursday night slamming Donald Trump during the latter’s official acceptance speech at the Republican National Convention.

In a series of tweets on Thursday evening, the billionaire owner of the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks mocked the Republican nominee’s presentation and rhetorical style, and reassured people that Americans were “nothing like” Trump.

“@realDonaldTrump should have worked harder to make his TelePrompTer reading skills great again,” Cuban wrote in one tweet.

Cuban went as far as retweeting Sen. Bernie Sanders’ criticism of Trump’s rhetoric, which the Vermont senator characterised as bigoted.

Read some of Cuban’s tweets below:

What are the odds that @realDonaldTrump will smile during his speech ?

— Mark Cuban (@mcuban) July 22, 2016

Did @realDonaldTrump visit a single home at all during the primaries ?

— Mark Cuban (@mcuban) July 22, 2016

I used to be a crook. But trust me, I’m not any more. Says @realDonaldTrump

— Mark Cuban (@mcuban) July 22, 2016

Dear world. Please ignore what the loud guy in the suit is saying. Americans are nothing like him. We love our country and are proud of it

— Mark Cuban (@mcuban) July 22, 2016

To paraphrase @realDonaldTrump I’m the government and I’m here to save you, give you a job, cut you off from the world & end tech progress

— Mark Cuban (@mcuban) July 22, 2016

Dear world we are going to stop you from cheating on the trade deals I will longer do. Watch out !!! – @realDonaldTrump

— Mark Cuban (@mcuban) July 22, 2016

Will school curriculums be changed to encourage our kids to refer to themselves in the 3rd person ? Cuban thinks they should be lol

— Mark Cuban (@mcuban) July 22, 2016

I know this is horrible to say. But please don’t ever let me hug my family that way. My family should always have to pull away from a hug

— Mark Cuban (@mcuban) July 22, 2016

Though Cuban does not identify with either party, the businessman has frequently criticised Trump for mismanaging his campaign and promoting isolationist rhetoric.

Trump himself has been irked by Cuban’s comments.

The Mavericks owner told Fortune earlier this year that Trump reached out to him directly after asking why Cuban had “gone far more negative.”

