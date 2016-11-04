MARK CUBAN: I'd 'rather lose every penny' than have Trump as president

Billionaire businessman Mark Cuban doesn’t care if his staunch anti-Donald Trump stance costs him every penny he has.

Cuban, the owner of the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks and star of ABC’s “Shark Tank,” told NBC Sports Radio in an interview this week that helping ensure Trump does not win the presidency might cost him some fans. And he’s fine with that.

“When it’s all said and done, I’d rather lose every penny than have Trump as president because I care more about the future of my family, my children than I do about my pocketbook,” he said. “And so if it means we play to empty arenas, I’m down with that.”

“Maybe I pick up some fans,” he continued. “Maybe I lose some fans. I don’t know. I’ve heard it from both. I’ve had people say, ‘There’s no way I can support you. I won’t go to another Mavs game.’ And I’ve had people say, ‘You know what? We’re buying Mavs tickets.'”

Forbes lists Cuban’s net worth at $3.3 billion.

Earlier in the election cycle, Cuban was much more bullish on Trump’s candidacy, even praising his campaign in several interviews. But following the primary battle, he soon soured on the Manhattan billionaire.

He then endorsed Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton in July, appearing with her on the trail with and defending her in interviews. As a result, he scored top-notch seats at two presidential debates courtesy of her campaign.

But he said his political activism will cease following next week’s election.

“What I’ve heard more often than anything: ‘Are you going to be this way once the election is over?’ And the answer is no,” he said. “I’ve been apolitical my entire adult life. And only because I know Donald, and I know … what he’d be like as a president, have I gotten this involved. But come November 9, it’s all Mavs all the time.”

