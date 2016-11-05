Mark Cuban roasts Donald Trump for giving himself a strange pep talk at campaign rally

Billionaire businessman Mark Cuban introduced Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton at a rally in his hometown of Pittsburgh on Friday — and he made sure to mock Donald Trump for a strange recent statement he made on the campaign trail.

Cuban, the owner of the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks and star of ABC’s “Shark Tank,” zeroed in on Trump’s Wednesday rally in Pensacola, Florida, during which he seemed to joke about his own inability to stay on topic at his raucous events.

“We’ve got to be nice and cool, nice and calm,” Trump said. “All right, stay on point Donald, stay on point.”

Many in the crowd burst out laughing at Trump’s joke.

“No sidetracks, Donald. Nice and easy,” Trump went on. “Because I’ve been watching Hillary in the last few days and she’s totally unhinged.”

On Friday, Cuban gave his own impression of the Trump moment.

“This is a guy who the other day is giving a speech from the teleprompter and he has to remind himself, ‘Donald, stay on topic,'” he said. Cuban added that the statement made Trump seem “like he’s Sybil,” a 1970s television and book character who suffered from multiple personality disorder.

“‘Oh I don’t want to stay on topic,” Cuban said as if he were one side of Trump. “‘Donald! Stay on topic!'”

The billionaire said it was as if Trump had “angel Donald” and “devil Donald” on his shoulders.

“It’s crazy,” he said.

