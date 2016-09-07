MARK CUBAN: Donald Trump is a 'master' at creating 'headline porn'

Billionaire businessman Mark Cuban told Fox Business host Neil Cavuto Tuesday that “nobody” is better at “setting the agenda for the media” than Donald Trump.

“I mean look, Donald has done a great job of setting the agenda for the media,” he said. “The guy is a master at headline porn. You just want to deal with the headlines and not look at what’s underneath it, and there’s nobody better at it than him.”

“But that’s not what I look for when deciding who I want to vote for for president,” he continued. “At some point, somebody has to govern. At some point, he would have to understand policy. At some point, he would have to get into details. And he’s just not shown a talent for doing any of those things.”

He added that Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton isn’t particularly good at communicating with the media.

Those comments came after the owner of the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks and star of ABC’s “Shark Tank” tweeted over the weekend that the mainstream media “has gone all in on Trump.” The critic sm came as he retweeted posts that were critical of the New York Times for its coverage of the New York businessman.

Cuban said earlier in the interview with Cavuto that he doesn’t have a relationship with Trump and that he disagrees with him on “a lot of things.”

The brash billionaire endorsed Clinton at a rally in Pittsburgh, his hometown, in July. During that rally, he referred to Trump as a “jagoff” — a demeaning slang term frequently used in western Pennsylvania — during the event.

Cuban has ripped Trump repeatedly on social media in recent months. He took to Twitter in recent weeks to argue in Clinton’s favour with billionaire Trump supporters Carl Icahn and Jack Welch, as well as top Trump lawyer Michael Cohen.

