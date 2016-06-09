MARK CUBAN: Here comes the 'real fun' and 'drama' in the Trump campaign

Mark Cuban on Wednesday suggested the election has hit a point at which the “real fun” and “drama” will begin in Donald Trump’s campaign for president.

The brash billionaire, star of ABC’s “Shark Tank,” and owner of the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks wrote on Twitter that he expects the presumptive Republican nominee to “calm down” because “he doesn’t have the cash to fund his campaign” and “he needs to appease donors quickly.”

“He will have to grovel for that cash,” Cuban wrote.

And that, he wrote, is when the “real fun” will begin.

“The real fun/drama will come from all the ‘hidden’ videos from his private fundraisers,” he tweeted. “He will say what they want to hear. Get ready!”

“The reality is that @realDonaldTrump will be MORE beholden to donors than @HillaryClinton because his fund raising is so far behind,” he later posted.

Trump is set to meet with Republican donors Thursday in New York, according to multiple reports. RNC Chair Reince Priebus will reportedly be present.

Cuban has previously expressed interest in serving as Trump’s vice president, even as he has appeared to have soured on Trump’s candidacy in recent weeks and chastised the candidate on multiple occassions. Cuban also expressed interest in serving as Democratic frontrunner Hillary Clinton’s running mate, which Clinton expressed an openness to during a recent “Meet the Press” interview.

