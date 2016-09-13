MARK CUBAN: Here's why an objective observer might find Donald Trump's supporters 'deplorable'

Billionaire businessman Mark Cuban sounded off Monday on the controversy surrounding Hillary Clinton’s recent “basket of deplorables” remark.

In an email exchange with Politico, Cuban said “an objective observer” might agree with Clinton’s sentiment about some of Donald Trump’s supporters.

“Not everyone is going to feel it’s wrong to call people who chant ‘lock her up’ at rallies ‘deplorable,'” he said. “How would an objective observer describe as a group the hundreds of thousands who have chanted ‘lock her up’ at a Trump rally, or the millions who have called her a criminal, if not deplorable?”

During the LGBT for Hillary gala in New York City on Friday, Clinton said “you could put half of Trump’s supporters into what I call the basket of deplorables … The racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamophobic — you name it.”

She added that the tone of Trump’s campaign had emboldened some of the most extreme groups in America.

“And he has lifted them up,” Clinton said. “He has given voice to their websites that used to only have 11,000 people — now have 11 million.”

“He tweets and retweets their offensive, hateful, mean-spirited rhetoric,” she added, referring to the multiple times the real-estate mogul had engaged with the alt-right.

The Democratic presidential nominee dedicated an entire speech last month to calling out alt-right groups — a portion of Trump’s support that believes the Republican nominee will implement its heavily racialized agenda.

But after facing swift backlash to the remarks, Clinton said in a statement that she regretted claiming that “half” of Trump’s support fell into that group, calling her comments “grossly generalistic.”

The Republican nominee called Clinton’s comments “disqualifying” in a Monday speech.

Cuban endorsed Clinton at a rally in Pittsburgh, his hometown, in July. The billionaire has ripped Trump repeatedly on social media in recent months.

