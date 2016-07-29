MARK CUBAN: I bet this is Donald Trump's 'biggest debate fear'

Brash billionaire Mark Cuban was back at mocking Republican nominee Donald Trump on Twitter late Wednesday night, making a prediction about the Manhattan billionaire’s “biggest debate fear.”

“Trump’s biggest debate fear is that @HillaryClinton will make up an acronym for a non-existant agency & DJT will respond thinking it’s real,” the owner of the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks and star of ABC’s “Shark Tank” posted.

“Im going to go out on a limb and say that @realDonaldTrump will do everything possible not to debate @HillaryClinton,” he wrote just beforehand.

Trump has had difficulty showing his knowledge of topics during Republican primary debates earlier in the election cycle, such as when he seemed to stumble when asked about the nuclear triad. In an interview with conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt, Trump also conflated the Quds — the Iranian Revolutionary Guards — with the Kurds. In the same September interview, Trump could not differentiate between Hamas and Hezbollah, two of the chief adversaries of Israel.

Former Democratic Pennsylvania Gov. Ed Rendell shared some of Cuban’s sentiment on the debates Thursday, telling Bloomberg Politics that he thinks Trump might “duck” the debates this fall.

“He not only doesn’t put any meat on the bones, I think if you asked him for specifics he couldn’t tell you, and that’s why I think he may duck the debates,” Rendell said.

“Trump is not a dumb man, he’s a very smart man,” the Pennsylvania Democrat later added. “He’s not insane by any means.”

Cuban previously was publicly excited about the possibility of a Trump presidency, but he has recently soured to the point of frequently ridiculing the Manhattan billionaire. Earlier in the cycle he even expressed interest in serving as either Trump’s or Clinton’s running mate.

NOW WATCH: Watch the RNC audience boo Ted Cruz for not endorsing Trump



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.