Mark Cuban is coming back to troll Trump at the third debate: 'Can't wait to give a big hug to my bestie'

Billionaire businessman Mark Cuban is going back to a presidential debate as a guest of Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.

Along with Hewlett-Packard CEO Meg Whitman, a prominent Republican backer of Clinton, Cuban was announced as a guest for the Wednesday night debate in Las Vegas. It’s the third and final presidential debate.

Clinton’s communications director, Jennifer Palmieri, confirmed the guests, according to NBC’s Monica Alba.

Cuban was quick to troll Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump on Twitter about his planned debate presence.

“Cant wait to give a big hug to my bestie @realDonaldTrump at the debate tomorrow night,” the owner of the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks and star of ABC’s “Shark Tank” tweeted. “I know you miss me!”

Cuban caused a stir late last month when he announced that Clinton’s campaign provided him a front-row seat for the first debate. It led Trump to threaten an invitation to Gennifer Flowers, a woman with whom former President Bill Clinton has admitted to having a consensual sexual relationship decades ago. Trump did not follow through.

At the debate, Cuban told reporters that Trump supporters began levying death threats against him after he announced he’d be attending the debate.

Asked afterward if the two exchanged any pleasantries or glances during the Hofstra University debate, Cuban said “it was hard to tell.”

“He was concentrating the whole time,” he added.

Cuban has been a Clinton supporter since he endorsed the Democratic nominee at a Pittsburgh rally in July. He has ripped Trump repeatedly on social media and in interviews, calling him the most “dangerous” presidential candidate he could imagine during a recent interview with Business Insider. Cuban recently offered Trump $10 million to hold a four-hour policy debate with him.

Earlier in the cycle, he was more enthralled by a potential Trump presidency, and at different points said he’d be interested in serving as either Trump’s or Clinton’s running mate.

