CUBAN: It's 'the middle of the end' for Trump and his business empire 'has a chance of going down with him'

Billionaire businessman Mark Cuban told CNBC Thursday that he thinks Donald Trump’s presidential aspirations, as well as his business career, is at “the middle of the end.”

“Oh he’s certainly not Teflon,” the owner of the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks and star of ABC’s “Shark Tank” told CNBC. “His numbers keep going down. I think there’s plenty more stories to come out.”

Trump has faced a brutal backlash following a leaked tape that showed Trump in 2005 saying he could “grab” women “by the p—y” because “when you’re a star they let you do it.”

Multiple women came forward on Wednesday to allege Trump made unwanted sexual advances on them. Trump has strongly denied the validity of the allegations.

“I’ve heard a few,” Cuban said of the stories that are now beginning to spill out into the mainstream. “I don’t know if they will ever become public.”

“I think this is the beginning of the end … the middle of the end for Donald Trump,” he continued. “Not just for the presidency, but his brand, his properties, his businesses. He’s been scorched and I think the whole thing has a chance of going down with him.”

Cuban has been a Clinton supporter since he endorsed the Democratic nominee at a Pittsburgh rally in July, and he has ripped Trump repeatedly on social media and in interviews, calling him the most “dangerous” presidential candidate he could imagine during an interview with Business Insider.

Cuban recently offered Trump $10 million to hold a four-hour policy debate with him.

He was more enthusiastic about a potential Trump presidency earlier in the cycle, but soured on the candidate after the primary season had ended.

Watch Cuban’s comments below:

Mark Cuban on Trump to @CNBC: This is “the middle of the end” — “he’s been scorched”. pic.twitter.com/cRV6paHDQO

— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 13, 2016

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.