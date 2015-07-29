Mark Cuban just praised Donald Trump for being 'the best thing to happen to politics' in recent history

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban had nothing but praise for fellow billionaire Donald Trump in a recent social-media post.

Cuban, writing on his Cyber Dust app, declared that the Republican presidential candidate “is probably the best thing to happen to politics in a long long time.”

Trump, a real-estate magnate and television personality, has been at the center of a media firestorm since kicking off his campaign last month.

Trump generated reams of headlines while accusing the Mexican government of sending its criminals to the US. Trump also briefly questioned Sen. John McCain’s (R-Arizona) war record.

But Cuban said the only thing that matters is Trump breaking political orthodoxy by saying what he truly thinks.

“I don’t care what his actual positions are. I don’t care if he says the wrong thing. He says what’s on his mind. He gives honest answers rather than prepared answers. This is more important than anything any candidate has done in years,” Cuban wrote.

Indeed, the outspoken investor declared that Trump “changed the game.”

“Up until Trump announced his candidacy the conventional wisdom was that you had to be a professional politician in order to run. You had to have a background that was politically scrubbed. In other words, smart people who didn’t live perfect lives could never run. Smart people who didn’t want their families put under the media spotlight wouldn’t run. The Donald is changing all of that. He has changed the game and for that he deserves a lot of credit,” he continued.

“Now maybe we will accept candidates warts and all and look at what they can do rather than what headlines they create,” Cuban concluded. “Congrats Donald.”

For his part, Trump thanked Cuban for the praise in a Twitter post on Tuesday. Trump also said he is becoming a fan of Cuban’s basketball team:

Thank you @mcuban for your nice words. I am rapidly becoming a @dallasmavs fan! https://t.co/sLXkCh9qfg

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2015

