MARK CUBAN: Trump is smart enough to hire people who are not 'Trumpian-like'

Billionaire business mogul Mark Cuban on Tuesday mused about Donald Trump’s theoretical presidential administration on CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street.”

Cuban said the presumptive Republican presidential nominee wouldn’t just fill a potential Trump administration with a bunch of carbon copies of himself.

“If you look at the people around Donald right now, in particular his kids, they’re completely different than him,” Cuban said. “I think he’s smart enough to bring on people that are not Donald Trump. Not Donald Trumpian-like.”

Cuban added that means the Manhattan billionaire would be adding more traditional politicians “that may be good or bad in some people’s eyes” to his potential Cabinet.

“I think he’s going to surround himself with people that are completely different,” Cuban said. “He doesn’t need another entrepreneur or business person.”

Cuban has frequently weighed in on Trump and the presidential race over the past year. Cuban suggested last summer that he would consider being Trump’s vice president if he were asked. But he told Fox News’ Neil Cavuto last week that the best choice Trump could make would be an experienced politician, such as former House Speaker John Boehner.

Although he said he did not know whether he would be voting for Trump or former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Cuban said Trump’s near-certain nomination was proof of how “tribal” the nation had become.

“I don’t even think we’re partisan anymore,” he said. “I think we’re tribal, and Donald’s got that ‘What about me?’ tribe behind him.”

Cuban told Fox News that Trump was going to have to run “the Seinfeld campaign” to come out on top of Clinton in a general-election matchup.

“It’s going to be the campaign about nothing,” he told host Neil Cavuto, using a play on how the sitcom is often described.

Cuban thinks Trump has a shot at winning the election, he said, because he identified a formula early in the campaign that has already proved successful.

“Donald recognised early on that it’s not about issues at all — a lot of people could care less,” Cuban said. “All they care about is, ‘What are you going to do for me?’ And Donald addressed immigration, he addressed trade, he addressed all these things. No substance whatsoever. But he said to people who were concerned about themselves: ‘I can fix it.'”

Watch Cuban’s Tuesday comments below:

