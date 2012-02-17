Mark Cuban Paid $40,000 To Save A Dallas Parade So People Can Get Ridiculously Drunk

Photo: Danny Nunes/Twitter

The fun-loving, Dallas Mavericks owning, billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban paid $40,000 to save an annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Dallas, according to the NBC-DFW.Parade officials contacted Cuban to see if he would help as funds were low, and Cuban gladly stepped in.



Why, you may ask? Cuban wants people to have the same opportunity he did to get really, really, ridiculously drunk:

“I just thought it would be fair that people should be able to kill as many brain cells on Greenville Avenue as I have in my life. I passed out in many of booths there. I said if I have lost enough brain cells there, everybody will get that opportunity, too.”

People of Dallas, thank Mark Cuban for giving you the opportunity to drink until you kill brain cells at the Greenville Ave St. Patty’s Day Parade.

Read more here: http://sportsblogs.star-telegram.com/mavs/2012/02/cuban-saves-st-patricks-day-parade-in-dallas.html#storylink=cp

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.