Mark Cuban Thinks Ricky Rubio Would Be A Nice Fit For The Mavericks

Photo: Flickr/Manon71

Forget that Ricky Rubio has given no indication that he’s close to coming to North America or that the New York Times reported in January that he’s been awful this season. Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban would be happy to trade for him regardless.The Minnesota Timberwolves still own Rubio’s rights, but it is believed that Rubio has no interest in playing for a perennial bottom feeder and is more interested in playing for a big market on the East coast, like the New York Knicks. If that’s true, Dallas would likely be of interest to Rubio. However, the Timberwolves would probably be in no hurry to deal the top draft pick they’ve been waiting on for so long unless the return was significant.



Jason Kidd is currently the Mavericks’ point guard, but his contract expires after next season. Dallas was reportedly interested in acquiring Deron Williams before he was dealt to the New Jersey Nets, so the Mavericks seem to be preparing for life after Kidd.

Bookmark the Sports Page >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.