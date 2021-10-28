Mark Cuban’s Dallas Mavericks will give $100 in bitcoin to anyone who downloads the Voyager Digital app in the next 36 hours

Owner of NBA’s Dallas Mavericks Mark Cuban. Mark Halmas/Icon SMI/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Mark Cuban’s Dallas Mavericks will give $US100 ($AU133) in bitcoin to those who download the Voyager Digital app.

The offer expires on October 30 at 11:59 p.m. CT, according to a tweet by the NBA team.

The Mavericks entered into a five-year partnership with Voyager Digital on Wednesday.

Sign up here for our daily newsletter, 10 Things Before the Opening Bell.

Mark Cuban’s Dallas Mavericks is giving away bitcoin to anyone who downloads the Voyager Digital mobile application in the next 36 hours.

Until October 30 at 11:59 p.m. CT, every person who downloads the app will get free bitcoin worth $US100 ($AU133), according to a tweet by Bobby Karalla, digital content manager of the NBA team.

The perk comes as part of the basketball team’s five-year partnership announced Wednesday with cryptocurrency platform Voyager Digital, the first such tie-up for both entities.

The deal includes the right to rename the Mavs Gaming Hub, which is the official gaming and event venue for the Mavs NBA 2K League team. A name has not been confirmed yet so far.

The platform teamed up with the Mavs due to its leadership role in the NBA as well Cuban’s deep understanding of the digital-asset space, Voyager CEO and co-founder Steve Ehrlich said in a statement.

Cuban has been outspoken about his crypto beliefs, recently touting dogecoin as a fun investment and likening the crypto boom to the dot-com bubble.

Voyager Digital, founded in 2018, allows its over 2 million verified users to trade over 60 currencies. The platform joins the growing number of crypto firms looking to tap into the sports industry.

For example, Coinbase Global on October 19 inked a multiyear partnership with the NBA. FTX earlier this year signed a $US135 ($AU179) million deal for the naming rights to the Miami Heat’s stadium and partnered with Major League Baseball in June to become the first crypto exchange sponsor in professional sports.