Mark Cuban's Cyber Dust is producing its first original web series

Mark Cuban’s private messaging app Cyber Dust is getting into the content creation business.

Cyber Dust is producing a new original series titled “That’s a First With Adam Rose,” according to TheWrap.

It stars actor Adam Rose as he does things for the first time, ranging from eating exotic foods to flying a helicopter and scuba diving.

Each episode will be 90-seconds long and premiere on YouTube. Exclusive behind-the-scenes content can then be seen on Cyber Dust. It’s set to premiere sometime this summer.

“One of the great things about Cyber Dust is the value our users get out of the exclusive content that’s being created and shared amongst millions of dusters. We are excited to have Adam doing our first Cyber Dust Original Series that we’re sure his fans and many Cyber Dust users will be thrilled to engage with,” Cyber Dust CEO Ryan Ozo told TheWrap.

Getty Images Adam Rose will star on Cyber Dust’s first original series.

Rose’s acting credits include Showtime’s “Weeds,” USA Network’s “Necessary Roughness” and the feature films “Up in the Air” and “The Squid and the Whale.”

Cyber Dust was launched in March 2014 to provide its users a secure and private means in which to communicate with others, an alternative to SnapChat. Its messages are never saved or cached to the device’s hard drive and disappear in 30 seconds from the device’s random access memory.

