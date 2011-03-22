Mark Cuban Changes His Tune On Curation

Let’s face it – Mark Cuban doesn’t change his mind often. He’s a guy who tends to stand his ground. But I’m excited to report that he’s slowly coming around on the topic of curation and its importance in the editorial eco-system.



First, some history. Last year Cuban famously said that all Curators are VAMPIRES – and sent out a rallying cry to all content creators not to let Curators “Suck Your Blood.” Now, I’m a fan for any metaphor that uses vampires, but this had him solidly in the wrong camp, railing against the future. Now – he’s back in the Curation debate – but this time writing on Mashable.com that the best defence for content creators is to BECOME CURATORS themselves.

Of course, he’s got to find another “suck” metaphor, so here’s how he puts it: “The best way for content creators to keep from getting sucked off :) by the curators? To become curators and to curate the curators.”

And not only does Cuban call on creators to become uber-curators, he’s lobbying the New York Times to get into the fray.

“Why the NYtimes doesn’t enable their most widely known reporters and columnists to create their own curation sites under the NYTImes Umbrella (with their 20 article limit applied) is beyond me,” he said.

Cuban suggests that David Carr should have his own curated ‘techmeme” and Paul Krugman his own “HuffPo” dedicated to economic and international news and opinion. Oh my. I’m agreeing with Mark. In fact, I’m truly excited about what he’s saying.

For example, he recently stated, “Curation is not disintermediation. It’s a cry for help from readers who want to go to fewer sites. HuffPost works not because they curate, but because they mix it with original content. So you get the best of both worlds.”

Yes, Cuban still says there is danger in Curation, but he’s come full circle telling the major media companies that they should jump in feet first. His advice: “Out Curate the Curators” using their trusted brand names.

Cuban says curation is “the garlic and the stake in the heart of those making a business out of leveraging your content.” So Mark, here’s some garlic for you to try. What if HD Net and 2929 Films each had a web site where, in addition to trailers of their own shows and films, you took the best of the best of other trailers and curated collections of media that your editorial team found worthy. Sounds like garlic to me.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.