9 Critical Decisions That Shaped Mark Cuban's Extraordinary Career

Mario Anzuoni/Reuters Mark Cuban, billionaire and lifelong entrepreneur.

Mark Cuban got into entrepreneurship at age 12, going door to door selling garbage bags.

His technology companies made him a millionaire at 31 and a billionaire at 40.

He then became a public figure as the outspoken owner of the Dallas Mavericks and a leading investor on ABC’s hit show “Shark Tank.”

But Cuban didn’t know all of this would happen when he was just a kid trying to make a buck.

Looking back at his life, we can see how he smartly seized all these opportunities.

