Mark Cuban Could Be The Next Person To Take A Gamble On The NBA's Riskiest centre

Mark Cuban and the Dallas Mavericks are interested enough in Andrew Bynum that they have begun negotiating a contract with the oft-injured centre according to Tim MacMahon of ESPNDallas.com.



Bynum did not play a single game for the 76ers during the 2012-13 season after they gave up three players in a trade in order to acquire Bynum from the Lakers. Despite not playing, Bynum made $16.9 million in the final year of his contract.

Now Bynum is a free agent and while he is no longer a candidate for a max contract, somebody is going to take chance and it might be the Mavs who were unable to land Dwight Howard.

That’s a big chance to take for a player that has only played 60 games in a season three times in his career due to a series of injuries and has already been paid nearly $70 million…

