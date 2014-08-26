Mark Cuban Said There's Only One Thing He Eats Anymore, And It Crashed The Company's Website

Mark Cuban put his business power on display Monday when he plugged the website of a cookie company he’s invested in during a radio interview.

This apparently flooded the website with traffic, briefly crashing it within seconds.

Cuban was a guest on “The Dan Patrick Show” when he was asked what the best product is that he has invested in. After naming a couple of products, Cuban then brings up “Alyssa’s Cookies” a company that Cuban says “is just now starting to take off.”

Cuban’s plug could not have been any more enthusiastic. Here is how he described the only food he will eat anymore:

Within seconds of those words, we tried to pull up alyssasbakery.com and were given a “Service Unavailable” redirect.

The site has since recovered:

