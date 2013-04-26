Mark Cuban Is Massively Short The Yen

Entrepreneur Mark Cuban made an interesting admission today on CNBC: he’s massively short the yen.



The conversation started with a discussion on tech stocks, but then Cuban said:

Honestly, I don’t jump into a lot of public technology stocks other than to have fun and trade every now and then. Where I have made my biggest trades have been in currencies, because there is a lot more transparency, and a lot more information available, than there are with stocks. It’s just a more efficient market, in my mind.

CNBC anchor Scott Wapner then asked Cuban, “Now that you went there, I’ve got to ask you: what are you trading now? Are you short the yen, like everybody else?”

Cuban replied:

Yeah. Actually, in early December, I went and took every penny of debt that I had – with the Mavericks, and personal debt, and everything – and converted it to a yen loan, when I think [the yen] was in the mid 80s [against the dollar]. So, I’ve been really happy with it.

When the value of the currency decreases, it reduces the burden of the debt in real terms. The yen has decreased from “the mid 80s” against the dollar (when Cuban says he converted the loans) to around 100 against the dollar today, so Cuban has done pretty well on his yen trade so far.

