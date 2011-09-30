Mark Cuban Tells Colbert: I'm Proud To Be A Billionaire

“We’re kind we’re caring, we’re the type of person you want your daughter or son to marry.”



But he hasn’t donated to political campaigns in years.

Says Colbert: Then your due! Like a slot machine that’s all warmed up, someone just needs to pop a quarter in you.”



The Colbert Report

Get More: Colbert Report Full Episodes,Political humour & Satire Blog,Video Archive

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.