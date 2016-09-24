Clinton campaign gives Mark Cuban a front-row seat for Monday's titanic debate

Mark Cuban is going to have one heck of a view during Monday’s initial presidential debate between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton.

The Clinton campaign provided a front row seat to the billionaire businessman at the Hofstra University debate on Long Island, a campaign aide told Business Insider on Friday.

“He has the best seat we have access to,” an aide told CNN.

The Dallas Mavericks owner first announced on Twitter Thursday night that he had “got a front row seat” to watch Clinton “overwhelm” Trump at the debate. Cuban referred to the looming political slugfest as the “Humbling at Hofstra.”

The star of ABC’s “Shark Tank” has been very critical of Trump in both interviews and on social media, railing on the Republican nominees lack of preparation and refusal to release his taxes. He called Trump the most “dangerous” potential president he can think of in a recent interview with Business Insider.

Cuban endorsed Clinton at a July rally in Pittsburgh, his hometown.

Earlier in the cycle, Cuban was more enthralled with the idea of a Trump presidency and had expressed interest in serving as either Trump or Clinton’s vice president before eventually souring on the Republican nominee’s candidacy.

“I mean you guys have been covering me for a long time,” Cuban told Business Insider in that recent interview. “I mean, I’ve historically been apolitical. You’ve never heard me talk about politics all that much. and it’s just, I can’t think of anybody more dangerous as president than Donald Trump.”

“I can’t think of anything worse than with him not having a clue,” he continued. “I mean, could you imagine somebody who doesn’t read and doesn’t learn trying to deal with the day-to-day changes and challenges of that job?”

Business Insider reached out to Cuban and Trump’s campaign for comment, but neither immediately provided a response.

