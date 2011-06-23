Mark Cuban Submits The Mavericks Championship Into Evidence In A Lawsuit

Photo: Twitter
A little-known subplot of the Dallas Mavericks rise to the top is that Ross Perot Jr. – a minority partner in the club – is suing team owner Mark Cuban.Perot sold the team to Cuban in 2000 (while keeping a 5% stake), but recently claimed that current ownership has mismanaged the franchise and failed to maximise profits for the shareholders (i.e., Ross Perot Jr.)
Perot called Cuban “careless and reckless” and asked a judge to seize the team from him and place it in receivership.
Well, earlier today, Cuban’s lawyers submitted a brief asking for a summary judgment in his favour. We have to admit, the evidence is pretty persuasive.
Check it out. (Legal documents via the Dallas Observer via Deadspin/TMZ)
THE BACKGROUND
THE EVIDENCE
Accordingly, there can be no genuine question that … claims of mismanagement lack merit and should be disposed of…
CASE CLOSED!
