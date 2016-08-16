Mark Cuban and Carl Icahn clash on Twitter over Donald Trump

Billionaires Mark Cuban and Carl Icahn clashed on Twitter Monday over the economic platforms proposed by Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton.

The back-and-forth started early Monday morning when Cuban, the owner of the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks and star of ABC’s “Shark Tank,” responded to a tweet from Icahn where the hedge fund billionaire ripped the Democratic nominee’s economic proposals, which she discussed in a Thursday speech. Icahn wrote Thursday, “How do you ‘unleash the power of corporations” if you do nothing about the strangulating regulations, which she said zero about.”

“@Carl_C_Icahn sure hasnt stopped you from investing in companies Carl , has it?” Cuban posted. “Regs can improve, no doubt, but trump plan is a disaster.”

Responding to a tweet from Business Insider’s Bob Bryan shortly after, Cuban said he likes Icahn, but that it “doesn’t mean I won’t give him shit when he is wrong. And he is wrong about Trump.”

Icahn, who said Monday following Trump’s economic speech that the Manhattan billionaire did a great job, fired back at Cuban later Monday morning.

“@mcuban it sure has stopped me and thousands of others from making capital investments in companies,” Icahn posted to Twitter, adding “Cap spending is way down b/c companies r worried about onerous regs – which is diminishing productivity & our ability to compete.”

Cuban responded Monday afternoon, asking Icahn to “think of the bigger picture.”

“I get you are huge in energy and that sucks right now,” he wrote. “But can you think of the bigger picture?”

He then used Icahn’s energy investments as reason to question the billionaire, asking why he picks “the most regulated industries to invest in?”

Cuban recently endorsed Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton at a rally in Pittsburgh, his hometown. He called Trump a “jagoff” — a popular, demeaning slang term frequently used in western Pennsylvania — during the event. The brash billionaire has ripped Trump repeatedly on social media in recent months.

Earlier in the cycle, Cuban expressed interest in serving as either Trump’s or Clinton’s running mate before souring on the real estate magnate’s candidacy.

Icahn has promoted Trump’s candidacy since early in the presidential cycle, and Trump has touted Icahn along the campaign trail.

