The reason any of us have heard of Mark Cuban is because of the Internet video startup he sold to Yahoo for $5 billion in 1999. But he’s no booster for the sector. In fact, in this interview with Walt Mossberg and Kara Swisher, he says he’s disappointed with the space — and that’s it’s mostly Google’s fault. Watch:



