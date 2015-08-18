How Mark Cuban prevents his kids from becoming 'entitled jerks'

If you’ve ever watched “Shark Tank,” the ABC reality TV show in which entrepreneurs pitch their ideas to a panel of famous investors, you’ll notice that each judge is referred to as a “self-made” billionaire.

This idea of being “self-made” is something that show regular Mark Cuban, the owner of the Dallas Mavericks and creator of the chat app Cyberdust, instills in his children.

Cuban has said in the past that he isn’t the type of parent that’s going to give his kids handouts just because they’re wealthy, and he reiterated that idea again in an interview with Dallas-based news channel WFAA.

“There are specific rules that in order to get anything, they have to do something,” Cuban said.

Cuban emphasised that he and his wife Tiffany are encouraging their children to learn through their own mistakes and experiences. They’re not going to “buy” their problems away.

“I don’t want to be able to fix them that way,” he said. “I want them to be able to fix their own problems.”

He also thinks its important to make sure his children don’t develop an entitled attitude. And, if they do, it’s important to catch it early.

“That’s my biggest fear, that they will grow up to be entitled jerks,” he said. “I caught it with my oldest daughter. I’m like, ‘You’re not all that.’ 11-year-old girls in general are going to think they’re all that, so I’m like, ‘Look you’ve got to be self aware. I want you to be self-aware. No one’s perfect. As close as you are right now, I want you to grow up and be able to live a life that you enjoy.'”

When asked if he sees himself putting pressure on his kids to achieve greatness, Cuban said just wants to push them to be “good people.”

“I push them to value learning,” he said. “I try to push them to be excited about learning. I try to push them to be inquisitive about the world and understand what’s going on…I push them to be good people.”

And one thing is clear — being a billionaire doesn’t make parenting any easier.

“That’s just the nature of parenting,” he said. “It’s terrifying for me and my wife as much as it is for anyone else.”

